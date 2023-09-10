Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his “strong concerns” to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau about “continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements” in the North America country.

Modi met Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi and told him that it was essential for both the countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats, a statement by the Indian foreign ministry said.

“They [the extremist elements] are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” the statement added. “The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well.”

Earlier in the day, the Canadian prime minister at a press conference said his country will always defend peaceful protest but at the same time push back against hatred.

Trudeau added that he had discussed the issue of extremism and “foreign interference” with Modi during many conversations. “I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada,” he continued.

Supporters of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state sought by some groups, have held protests against the Indian state for years now.

A number of Hindu temples have been vandalised by Khalistan supporters with “anti-India graffiti”.

In March, the Indian consulate in San Francisco had come under attack by Khalistan supporters. They used flagpoles to smash windows and hit the doors of the consulate building.

In July, a poster released by pro-Khalistani leaders accused Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General of India in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, of assassinating Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has consistently lodged protests over these incidents, saying that freedom of expression is being misused by “anti-India elements” in Canada.