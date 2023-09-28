Comedian Trevor Noah’s shows in Bengaluru were cancelled on Wednesday due to bad sound.

The comedian was to perform at Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park as part of his “Off The Record” world tour. He had earlier held shows in Delhi and is scheduled to perform in Mumbai next.

“We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show,” Noah wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. “We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

The show, which was to start at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, began nearly 30 minutes late and came to an abrupt end after many in the audience complained that they were unable to hear him, reported The News Minute.

That was @Trevornoah saying sound guys can’t figure out how to fix this. I won’t be able to perform like this. Sorry for the situation. He said everyone will get their money back. Just want to add, the venue didn’t even have proper bathrooms. Dei @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/UXVEyRfNQq — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 27, 2023

Before leaving the stage, Noah said that he had expected the sound issue to be sorted.

Several users on social media highlighted that the event was poorly organised. They complained about the narrow road leading to the venue, lack of parking space and poor air conditioning at the crowded site.

A massive traffic jam was also reported in the city’s Outer Ring Road ahead of the show. Noah himself was stuck in traffic and arrived at the venue nearly 20 minutes late, according to The News Minute.

‘’Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru,” a social media user quipped.