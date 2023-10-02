The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was on Monday awarded to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccines to fight Covid-19.

Karikó, a Hungarian, is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She was also a senior vice president at BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals until 2022. Weissman, from the United States, is a professor of vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Their contributions to RNA biology that enabled the development of mRNA vaccines has already won a slew of major medicine prizes. The award winners are selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute medical university and receive about Rs 8.3 crore.

“Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the jury said.

This is the first Nobel Prize to be awarded this year. The other awards given in categories of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics will be announced between October 3 and October 9. The prizes will be handed out to the winners on December 10.

In 2022, the Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries about the evolution of the human race.