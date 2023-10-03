India has told Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomatic staff members from the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

This comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa had been growing increasingly strained in recent years. But the recent diplomatic flare-up was triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations on September 18 that Indian government agents may have been behind Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination on Canadian soil in June.

New Delhi has rejected these allegations, calling them “absurd” and “politically driven”.

The Indian government has reportedly told the Canadian government that the withdrawal must happen by October 10, the Financial Times reported citing unidentified persons familiar with the development. New Delhi has reportedly threatened to revoke diplomatic immunity enjoyed by the diplomats who remain in the country if the deadline is not met.

“Diplomatic immunity” refers to the exemptions that diplomats enjoy from certain laws in the country they work in.

In September, New Delhi had said that it wanted “parity” in the number and ranks of diplomats posted in both nations.

“Yes, we have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in our diplomatic presence, in mutual diplomatic presence,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on September 21. “[Canadian] numbers here are very much higher than ours in Canada. The details of this are being worked out, but I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side.”

When Trudeau made the allegations, Ottawa had expelled India’s intelligence chief in Canada while Nijjar’s murder was being investigated. New Delhi had reciprocated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat and suspended visas for Canadians.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was among India’s most wanted persons. He was the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force, which is designated as a terrorist outfit in India. In recent years, India has accused Canada of being soft towards supporters of Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation that some hope to establish.

