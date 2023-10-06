Seven people, including two minors, were killed and over 40 injured in a fire at a residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on Friday.

The victims were rushed to the HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari and the Cooper Hospital at Juhu. The doctors declared six of the victims, including two minors and two women, brought dead. Another person died during treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Some of the injured persons were in critical condition.

Over 30 persons were rescued from the building.

The fire at the Jay Bhavani building was reported at 3.05 am and was extinguished by 6.45 am, the municipal corporation said. The fire was confined to shops, scrap materials and parked vehicles on the ground floor and the staircase, and household articles on upper floors.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was in constant touch with the municipal commissioner and the police, ANI reported. He said that the relatives of those who died would be given Rs 5 lakh, and added that the government would arrange for the treatment of those injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained to know about the deaths and promised assistance in providing relief.