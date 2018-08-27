A fire broke out in a building near Premier Talkies in Mumbai’s Parel area on Monday. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is the second incident of fire in the area within a week. On August 22, four people died and 18 were injured after a fire broke out at the Crystal Tower residential apartments in the morning. The blaze was doused after almost two hours and two fire fighters also sustained minor injuries. The Mumbai Police arrested the builder of the high-rise and booked him for culpable homicide among other charges.