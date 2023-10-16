The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday formed an alliance with 21 socialist parties, with its chief Uddhav Thackeray saying that ideological differences can be settled to protect democracy, PTI reported.

On Sunday, Thackeray said that his father and the Hindutva party’s founder Bal Thackeray had joined hands with socialist leaders during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. The movement sought creation of Maharashtra as a Marathi linguistic state in the late 1950s with Mumbai as its capital.

“Despite differences, Acharya Atre, SA Dange and Thackerays were on the same page during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement,” he said. “It can happen even now if we stand united for democracy. Cadres are very important and if we have a strong cadre, there is no need to fear.”

The coalition comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the state’s Assembly polls next year. Civic body polls in the state, including for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are also due.

Thackeray said that the alliance has been formed despite him not holding any significant power.

“This alliance has happened at a time when I have nothing to offer, but it will last long because you have joined me when I have no power,” Thackeray said. “Please accept me as I am. We have different ways of thinking but our aim is the same.”

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde and several MLAs backing him rebelled against Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress ran the coalition government. After more than a week of political drama, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, 2022, with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s backing.

The former chief minister Maharashtra also said that the BJP never allows its allies to grow and cuts ties with them once it has achieves its goal. “If any party is big, then go with them and later finish them: this is their thinking,” the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. “The BJP broke the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar once. It snapped the alliance with us too.”

Janata Dal (United) MLC Kapil Patil took the initiative of uniting all socialist factions and forging an alliance with the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group, according to the Deccan Herald. This comes after Janata Dal (United) chief Kumar played a leading role in creating the INDIA bloc of the 26 Opposition parties to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Shinde said that Thackeray’s decision to join hands with socialist leaders amounted to “adulterating” the Hindutva ideology, reported PTI.

“Even Balasaheb Thackeray will not forgive such an act of joining hands with Congress and socialists,” Shinde said. “Uddhav Thackeray has committing a sin of joining hands with socialists who insulted and opposed Balasaheb Thackeray in his lifetime.”

However, Uddhav Thackeray said that if the BJP can “shower flowers” on Pakistani cricketers at the Narendra Modi stadium, he can also talk to socialist parties, reported PTI. “Many of them [socialist leaders] may be Muslims but they are nationalists who want to protect the country’s democracy,” Thackeray added.