Top updates: Toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza crosses 9,000, hundreds of foreigners flee region
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday that Israel’s ‘disproportionate attacks’ in Gaza may constitute war crimes.
A look at the top developments from Israel’s war on Gaza:
- The toll from the Israeli attacks in Gaza increased to 9,061 including 3,061 children on Thursday, The Guardian reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. The authority said that 256 civilians were killed on Thursday alone in air strikes launched from Israel, reported Al Jazeera. Further, the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza received 2,600 reports of missing persons during the day. A total of over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, most of them being civilians who were killed in an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.
- Hundreds of foreigners left Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Thursday, AFP reported. Wael Abu Mohsen, a spokesperson for the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, said that 400 foreign passport holders and 60 severely injured Palestinians were slated to cross the border by the end of the day. Citizens from 44 countries as well as 28 agencies, including United Nations bodies, are estimated to be in the Gaza Strip currently.
- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday that Israel’s “disproportionate attacks” in Gaza may constitute war crimes, reported Reuters. The comments came after Israel launched airstrikes at the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday. The attacks killed at least 195 Palestinians, with 120 missing and at least 777 people injured, media reports from Gaza said. However, Israel said that two Hamas leaders were killed in the airstrikes.
- Non-profit organisation Reporters Without Borders on Tuesday filed a complaint with the office of the International Criminal Court prosecutor for war crimes committed against eight Palestinian journalists in Gaza. The complaint also mentioned the killing of an Israeli journalist by Hamas while he was covering the attack. “The scale, seriousness and recurring nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, calls for a priority investigation by the ICC [International Criminal Court] prosecutor,” the organisation’s Secretary General Christophe Deloire said. “We have been calling for this since 2018.”
- Several South American nations condemned Israel in light of its attacks in Gaza despite calls for an immediate ceasefire. On Tuesday, Bolivia severed its diplomatic ties with Israel over its “disproportionate” attacks in Gaza, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv, reported Al Jazeera. Besides Latin American nations, Jordan on Thursday recalled its ambassador from Israel, reported Reuters. “This is to express Jordan’s stance that rejects and condemns the Israeli war on Gaza that kills innocents and is causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.