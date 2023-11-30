The United States government on Wednesday announced that it has pressed “murder-for-hire” charges against an Indian national for allegedly being involved in a thwarted plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

The statement from the US government did not mention the name of the separatist leader, but a report in the Financial Times on November 23 had identified him as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice.

Here are 10 major points from the indictment document: