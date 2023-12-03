Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that his party should lead the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The comment by the former Rajya Sabha MP came at a time when its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, trailed against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly election results of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Congress was leading in Telangana as of 2.15 pm, according to the data released by the Election Commission.

Referring to the party’s election losses in the three crucial Hindi heartland states, Ghosh said that the results have been “more about the Congress’ failure than the BJP’s success”.

“All other parties have replicated [Trinamool Congress chief] Mamata Banerjee’s schemes to win elections in other states,” Ghosh said in a social media post in Bangla language. “These elections will not have an impact on the Lok Sabha polls. The combined force of the INDIA bloc will prevail.”

He declared, “Trinamool Congress is the party which needs to be in the leadership [of the INDIA bloc] to defeat the BJP at the national level.”

The Congress has called for the Opposition alliance’s meeting on Wednesday, India Today reported.

The 28-party bloc has taken shape in the past six months with the aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The bloc comprises the Congress, its traditional allies such as the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. It also includes other parties such as Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena and the Aam Aadmi Party.

