Nine Chhattisgarh ministers have either lost in their constituencies or are on course to losing, data from the Election Commission showed on Sunday.

As of 6.56 pm, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo was trailing from Ambikapur, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was trailing from Durg Rural, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey was trailing from Saja and Public Health Minister Guru Rudra Kumar from Nawagarh.

Revenue minister Jaisingh Agarwal lost from the Korba seat, as did Tourism Minister Amarjeet Bhagat from Sitapur, Labour Minister Shivkumar Dahariya from Arang, Backward Classes and Minorities Minister Mohan Markam from Kondagaon and Transport Minister Mohammed Akbar from Kawardha.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel won from the Patan constituency while Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant won from the Sakti seat. Other state ministers who have won from their constituencies are Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel from Kharsia, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia from Dondi Lohara and Commercial Tax Minister Kawasi Lakhma from Konta.

The Congress conceded defeat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party on course to register its biggest victory in the state. The BJP is currently ahead of 54 out of 90 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 35 seats. The Gondvana Ganatantra Party is ahead in one seat.