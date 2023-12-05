The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for isolated places in southern Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Michaung approached the state’s coast for landfall on Tuesday.

The cyclone is likely to cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

At least 10 coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will bear the brunt of the cyclone.

“Its location is west-central adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal and is at a distance of 90 km East North-East of Chennai,” Habibur Rahman Biswas, the Regional Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Office, told PTI. “The movement of the storm will be northwards.”

The region is likely to face maximum sustained wind speed of 90 kms per hour to 110 kms per hour, the weather department said.

Flooding in Chennai

The rains have left several housing localities and low-lying areas in Chennai flooded. The heavy downpour, however, stopped on Monday night and water had started draining out of the streets.

At least eight people have died in Chennai since Monday in connection with the rain-related incidents, including electrocution, tree falls and wall collapses, The New Indian Express reported.

This included two labourers who died after a wall collapse in the Kanathur area. Two others died by electrocution in separate incidents in Esplanade and Thoraipakkam. A man died after a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle in Adyar.

Forty-three relief centres were being operated to accommodate 2,477 persons, the Greater Chennai Corporation said on Monday night.

The Tamil Nadu government declared Tuesday a public holiday in view of the situation that arose due to rains. All educational institutions and government offices will remain closed.

The government has appealed to the private sector to allow the employees to work from home on Tuesday in the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattuon.

The Chennai airport will be closed till 9 am on Tuesday, the airfield authority said.

The Southern Railway also cancelled several long-distance trains, The Hindu reported. Trains coming to Chennai were terminated at Chengalpattu, a town located outside the city.