Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday. She said on Monday that she was not aware of any such meeting having been scheduled, NDTV reported.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a coalition of 28 Opposition parties that plans to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called for the bloc’s next meeting as the BJP swept Assembly polls in three states. The alliance will meet for the first time since their September 1 meeting in Mumbai.

“I am not aware about this [the meeting],” NDTV quoted the West Bengal chief minister as saying. “That’s why I have already scheduled a programme in North Bengal...Had I known, would I have kept this programme? I would have surely gone for [the meeting]. But because we have no information…”

Referring to the BJP’s Assembly poll victories in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Banerjee said that the Hindutva party won by thin margins “because of split in [Opposition] votes” and “that there should have been proper seat sharing” to avoid this outcome.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that his party should lead the Opposition bloc.

Referring to the Congress’ election losses in the three crucial Hindi heartland states, Ghosh said that the results have been “more about the Congress’ failure than the BJP’s success”.

“All other parties have replicated [Trinamool Congress chief] Mamata Banerjee’s schemes to win elections in other states,” Ghosh said in a social media post in Bangla. “These elections will not have an impact on the Lok Sabha polls. The combined force of the INDIA bloc will prevail.”

“Trinamool Congress is the party which needs to be in the leadership [of the INDIA bloc] to defeat the BJP at the national level,” Ghosh added.

Also read: Is Congress leadership of INDIA shaky after Hindi belt poll defeats?