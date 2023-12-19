Fifty more Opposition MPs were suspended from the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament on Tuesday for allegedly disrupting the proceedings as they sought a discussion on the December 13 security breach in the Lok Sabha chamber.

This came a day after 78 Opposition MPs were suspended for the same reason. This takes the total number of MPs who have been suspended from both the Houses since December 14 to 142 – 96 in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among the MPs suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.