Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday vowed to take strict action against those responsible for the recent attacks on merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba, by finding them even from the “depths of seas”, PTI reported.

“The Indian government has taken the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto [in the Arabian Sea] and attack on MV Saibaba in the Red Sea seriously,” Singh said. “We will find those who executed the recent attacks on [the] merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action against them.”

Singh made the comments at an event to commission the Indian Navy’s stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal.

The defence minister added that India plays the role of a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region. “We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights,” he said. “To accomplish this, we along with our friendly countries will keep sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy”.

On Saturday, chemical tanker MV Chem Pluto was struck by a drone about 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval, Gujarat. There were around 20 Indian crew on board the vessel. No casualties were reported on the ship.

The vessel is Japanese-owned, Dutch-operated and sails under a Liberian flag.

In response, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard had sent vessels, including the ICGS Vikram, which patrols India’s exclusive economic zone in the Indian Ocean, toward the chemical tanker for assistance. MV Chem Pluto reached the Mumbai port on Monday.

Images of the damage caused by the suspected drone attack on the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto. An Indian Navy team is assessing the damage caused by the strike and also investigating how the attack was carried out in the Arabian Sea. Indian Navy warships will be further enhancing

On Saturday, a Gabon-flagged oil tanker named MV Sai Baba, with 25 Indian crew, was also attacked by a drone in the southern Red Sea. No casualties were reported in this incident either.

The oil tanker is reportedly managed by an Indian company.

On Monday, the Indian Navy said that it has deployed its warships – INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata – to maintain a deterrent presence in the Arabian Sea.

The United States had on Saturday accused Iran of attacking MV Chem Pluto.

Tehran has denied the allegations. Hossein Amirabdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, said at a press conference on Saturday that the United States’ “accusation is baseless” and that the spate of maritime attacks is “a completely Yemeni decision in support and defence of Gaza”.

The Houthi, a Yemen-based military organisation backed by Iran, has claimed responsibility for several attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea since November. The attacks have increased navigation risks along the crucial international maritime route.