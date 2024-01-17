Two spectators, including a minor, were killed by bulls during a Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Wednesday, reported India Today.

Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport popular in Tamil Nadu. It is played as part of the celebration of the Pongal harvest festival.

At least 271 bulls and 81 bull tamers participated in the competition on Wednesday. Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu minister Periyakaruppan attended the event.

Those who were killed on Wednesday were 11-year-old Ravi and a 35-year-old man. Around 70 others sustained injuries.

On Monday as well, two men were killed in separate Jallikattu events in the state.

A 26-year-old bull tamer, identified as Aravind Raj, died in the event in Palamedu district.

Raj was gored in the abdomen when he attempted to embrace the bull during the sport, PTI reported citing an unidentified police official.

On the same day, a 25-year-old spectator named M Aravindh was gored to death by a bull while he was attending the Jallikattu event in Suriyur village of Tiruchirappalli district, reported PTI.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his grief over the deaths. He also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to the families of Raj and Aravindh, reported PTI.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends,” Stalin said on Monday. “I have ordered Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of the two deceased.”

In recent years, several animal rights groups have expressed opposition to Jallikattu events, citing dangers both to animals and participants. In May 2014, the Supreme Court banned the sport in response to a case by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

However, in 2017, the Tamil Nadu government legalised Jallikattu by passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules of 2017.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld laws passed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra to allow animal sports Jallikattu, Kambala and bull-cart racing.