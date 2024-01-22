Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he has asked the vice-chancellor of the Gauhati University to initiate disciplinary action against a political science professor for allegedly criticising him, The Hindu reported.

Sarma sought action against Akhil Ranjan Dutta, who heads the university’s department of political science. The professor had reportedly criticised the chief minister for his allegedly derogatory remarks about Assamese writer and social scientist Hiren Gohain.

Sarma on Sunday said that university professors must adhere to codes of conduct, The Hindu reported. “A university professor should express his thoughts within limitations,” he said. “The Assam government pays salaries to university faculties.”

The chief minister added that a law would be introduced during the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly to apply Civil Service Conduct Rules to professors.

However, a group of students from the political science department at the university said that they rejected Sarma’s remarks about Dutta. They added that the chief minister’s claim about the professor being irregular in delivering lectures was false.

“We also condemn the threatening remark of the honourable Chief Minister on the literary and intellectual works and contributions of Prof. Dutta in the days to come,” they said. “We consider this as an obstacle in our academic freedom and teaching-learning process.”