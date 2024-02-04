The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday that its Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

The arrested man, Satyendra Siwal, had been working as a Multi-Tasking Staff at the embassy, The Indian Express reported. He was arrested in Meerut.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad alleged that Siwal had been leaking classified information to Inter-Services Intelligence about the Indian Army in exchange for money. “He was called to the ATS office in Meerut where he couldn’t give satisfactory answers about the information sent by him,” the police said. “On further interrogation, he confessed to his crime.”

Siwal was arrested under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The police seized two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and cash from him.