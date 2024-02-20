A Sikh Indian Police Service officer deputed in West Bengal’s Dhamakhali village alleged on Tuesday that a group of Bharatiya Janata Party workers called him a “Khalistani” during an argument.

Commenting on the incident, Opposition party leaders accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics and called for strong action in the matter.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who can be seen in the video that is doing the rounds on social media, denied that the officer was called a Khalistani – a supporter of an independent homeland for Sikhs.

Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.



I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2024

The officer, Jaspreet Singh, was deputed in Dhamakhali to prevent state Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali village in the North 24 Parganas district. In recent days, Sandeshkhali has been gripped by protests by women who have levelled allegations of sexual assault and land-grabbing against Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.

“Just because I am wearing a turban, you will call me a Khalistani?” Singh is seen asking in the video. “If a policeman wears a turban, does he become a Khalistani?”

Singh said he would take action in the matter. “Has anybody said anything about your religion?” he said to a member of the crowd. “Then why did you comment on my religion?”

Responding to the video, Adhikari said: “We…oppose Pakistanis and Khalistanis but we never said such things to the officer.” Adhikari was later allowed by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit Sandeshkhali, reported PTI.

However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – its ideological fountainhead – of spreading poison in society in the name of religion.

“The sting of religious fanaticism spread by the BJP is poisoning our diverse culture to such an extent that protectors of the law are being branded terrorists in the name of religion,” he remarked.

BJP के कार्यकर्ताओं से IPS अधिकारी जसप्रीत सिंह बोल रहें हैं —



“क्योंकि मैंने Turban पहना है, इसलिए आप मुझे Khalistani बोल रहें हैं”



BJP-RSS ने केवल इस देश में धर्म के नाम पर समाज में ज़हर फैलाने का काम किया है।



— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 20, 2024

Congress leader and and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also spoke out against the manner in which Singh was treated. “Is this what BJP thinks about Sikhs?” he asked. “A strong action should be taken against those trying to create this hooliganism and portraying Sikhs as Khalistanis.”

However, Paul claimed that no one referred to Singh as a Khalistani. “He is trying to make an issue,” she said. “The police officer was not performing his duty as per the Constitution.”