The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest six of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the National Democratic Alliance announced on Monday.

The BJP will also contest 10 of the 175 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the general elections. The Election Commission has not yet announced the dates for the polls. But the voting is expected to happen in April and May.

The BJP, the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party announced their tie-up on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that his party will fight from 17 Lok Sabha seats and 144 Assembly constituencies. The Jana Sena Party, led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, will contest from two Lok Sabha constituencies and 21 Assembly seats.

The Telugu Desam Party was part of the National Democratic Alliance from 1998 to 2004 and then between 2014 and 2018. In March 2018, the party quit the alliance citing the BJP-led Union government’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh special category status.

In the 2019 state election, the Naidu-led party lost to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. The Telugu Desam Party won just 23 seats in the 175-member Assembly. Kalyan’s Jana Sena party had won one seat.

The party had managed to win just three of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The remaining 22 were won by the rival YSR Congress Party.

The BJP had failed to win a single Assembly or Lok Sabha seat in the state.