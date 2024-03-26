Fourteen priests were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday after a fire broke out at the city’s Mahakal temple, PTI reported.

The fire took place around 5.50 am in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

The blaze broke out when gulaal – coloured powder used in Holi festivities – fell on burning camphor while temple rituals were being carried out, the collector said.

“Fourteen priests suffered burn injuries,” Singh said. “Some are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight have sought treatment in Indore.”

The administration has ordered a magisterial investigation into the fire, which will be conducted by Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain. The collector said that the report of the investigation will be submitted in three days.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited some of those injured at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital. He announced that each of those injured will be paid Rs 1 lakh.