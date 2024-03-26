The Maharashtra Police on Monday registered a first information report after the words “Shri Ram” were found written on the wall of a mosque in the Beed district, The Indian Express reported.

Late in the evening, an unidentified person wrote “Shri Ram” on the wall of the Markazi Masjid mosque in Majalgaon. In response, members from the local Muslim community congregated outside the mosque and at the local police station seeking action.

“At around 5 pm some anti-social elements wrote ‘Shri Ram’ on the wall of the mosque,” said Dheeraj Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer. He said that a first information report had been registered under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code that pertains to intentionally destroying or defiling a place of worship.

“We are tracking the perpetrator and will arrest him soon,” Kumar added.