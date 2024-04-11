The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, reported The Indian Express.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is already in judicial custody in connection with a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency is investigating charges of money laundering against Kavitha and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The legislator from Telangana was arrested on March 15 from her home in Hyderabad. A Delhi court on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till April 23. She had been denied interim bail by the court a day earlier.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation told a Delhi court that it had questioned Kavitha in prison, reported Deccan Chronicle. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi had allowed the central agency to visit Kavitha in jail and record her statement. The agency had earlier said it needed to question Kavitha about chats that were recovered from her accountant Buchi Babu’s phone, and about an alleged land deal after which Rs 100 crore in bribes are said to have been paid to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kavitha is alleged to be a part of a so-called South Group that paid “Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP” in exchange for favours related to the policy through businessman Vijay Nair.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kavitha, among others, conspired with senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, to secure favours in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor excise policy of the national capital.

Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after the High Court rejected his petition against his arrest in the case on March 21. He is lodged in Tihar Jail.

The High Court had said that the material collected by the Enforcement Directorate showed that the chief minister was actively involved in the use and concealment of the proceeds of crime.

