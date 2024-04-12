The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two men accused in the bomb blast that took place at Rameswaram cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, The Indian Express reported.

“The absconders in Rameswaram Cafe blast case: Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by NIA team,” an unidentified spokesperson of the central agency said, reported the newspaper. “On early morning hours of April 12, NIA were successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata, where they were hiding under false identities.”

The agency had released the photographs and details of the two accused while announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

The National Investigation Agency has accused Taha to be the alleged chief conspirator in the case while Shazib is accused of placing the Improvised Explosive Device at the cafe that injured nine persons, reported The Hindu.

Both Hussain and Taha hail from the Thirthahalli area in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district , The Indian Express reported. They have also been accused recruiting youths for the Islamic State terror group, a conspiracy to test improvised explosive devices in Shivamogga and an accidental bomb explosion in Mangaluru.

So far the central agency has arrest three men in the case.

On March 27, the agency arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the case. The blast took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru in the afternoon on March 1. The National Investigation Agency took over the case on March 3.