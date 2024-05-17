The Norges Bank Investment Management, the central bank of Norway, on Wednesday announced that it would exclude Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited from its sovereign wealth fund in view of the “unacceptable” risks posed by the company’s alleged ties to human rights violations in war and conflict zones.

The central bank’s Government Pension Fund Global owns nearly 1.5% of shares in the world’s listed companies. It is one of the world’s largest funds, with holdings in around 9,000 companies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the central bank said its decision to exclude Adani Ports was based on a recommendation made by the Council on Ethics on November 21.

The Council on Ethics advises the Government Pension Fund Global on whether investments in financial instruments issued by specified issuers are consistent with the wealth fund’s ethical guidelines.

On Adani Ports, the council said the company had been under observation since March 2022 due to its “business association with the armed forces in Myanmar”.

“In May 2023, APSEZ [Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited] disclosed that it had sold its port-related operations in Myanmar to Solar Energy Ltd,” read the statement. “No information on the buyer is available, and APSEZ has stated that it cannot share any such information on the grounds of confidentiality.”

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is a part of the Adani Group and is a logistics company that engages in the operation of ports and port services, among other things.

According to the statement, the council was unable to establish whether Adani Ports has links to the concerned enterprise because of a “lack of information”.

“In a situation in which extremely serious norm violations are taking place, this constitutes an unacceptable risk that the GPFG’s [Government Pension Fund Global’s] investments in APSEZ may breach its ethical guidelines,” it said.

The militia in Myanmar has been fighting the military junta that came back to power following a coup in February 2021.

According to the United Nations, the conflict has displaced more than 2.6 million people at the end of 2023. As the conflict intensified more recently, it has resulted in the displacement of an estimated 3,35,000 more.

On Wednesday, the central bank also stated that it had decided to exclude the United States-based L3Harris Technologies Inc., from its sovereign wealth fund as it develops components for nuclear weapons, and China’s Weichai Power Co., due to concerns that it “contributes to sales of weapons to states in armed conflicts”.