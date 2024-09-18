Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his official residence within a week, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh told reporters that Kejriwal would also relinquish all the official benefits of his position.

This came a day after Kejriwal submitted his resignation as chief minister to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

“Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a chief minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people,” Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.

“We tried to persuade him, saying a lot of attempts to harm him physically have taken place in the past but he was not deterred. He said, ‘I have lived in jail for six months, God saved me then, God will save me now,’” the MP added.

Delhi minister Atishi will replace Kejriwal as the chief minister till the next Assembly elections in the capital.

Kejriwal had said on Sunday that he would quit the post and return to the office only if elected again. This came two days after he was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal demanded that the next Delhi elections be held in November along with the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Delhi polls are scheduled for February.

Kejriwal first served as the Delhi chief minister between December 2013 and February 2014. He became the chief minister again in February 2015 when the Aam Aadmi Party won the Assembly elections and retained the position after the 2019 polls.

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted Kejriwal bail on the grounds that the chargesheet against him has been filed and that his trial was unlikely to be completed in the near future.

The bail conditions bar Kejriwal from visiting the chief minister’s office or the Delhi secretariat.

Kant held that Kejriwal’s prolonged imprisonment constituted an “ unjust deprivation of liberty ” but maintained that there were no procedural irregularities in his arrest. Bhuyan, however, said that the chief minister’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case was unjustified.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.