Two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Wednesday after a car that was allegedly part of the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party election candidate Karan Bhushan Singh hit their motorbike, PTI reported.

Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is the Hindutva party’s candidate from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. Brij Bhushan, who represented the seat for 15 years, was dropped by the BJP for this year’s election. He is facing accusations of sexual abuse from six women wrestlers.

The two persons who were killed in the accident on Wednesday were 17-year-old Rehan Khan and 20-year-old Shehzad Khan. They were on a motorbike when they were hit by a sports utility vehicle near a school, Kernalganj Station House Officer Nirbhay Narayan Singh said.

The car, which had lost control, also hit another woman, identified as 60-year-old Sita Devi, who was walking on the side of the road, PTI reported.

The driver of the car, Lavkush Srivastava, has been arrested, The Indian Express reported, citing the police.

The locals alleged that the car was part of Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy, police said.

The station house officer said the locals also claimed that the occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident “abandoned the damaged car and fled in another vehicle”.