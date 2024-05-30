The Opposition INDIA bloc will pick its prime minister within two days, with the party that gets the maximum seats in the coalition will be the “natural claimant” to the post, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told PTI on Wednesday.

Ramesh made the comments on the last day of the Lok Sabha elections campaign. The final phase of polling will take place on June 1. The counting of votes will happen on June 4.

“In 2004, the [Lok Sabha] election results came out on May 13 and the UPA [United Progressive Alliance] was formed on May 16,” Ramesh told the news agency. “Dr Manmohan Singh’s name as the prime minister was floated on May 17.”

He added that it took less than three days for Singh’s name to emerge, although everyone knew it was going to be him after Sonia Gandhi refused to accept the prime minister’s post.

“But this time I don’t think it will take even 48 hours [to decide on the prime minister],” Ramesh said. “Within a few hours the leader of the coalition will be picked. It stands to reason that the party that gets the maximum seats in the alliance will be a natural claimant for the leadership.”

The Congress general secretary said that the INDIA bloc will get seats “well above” the 272-mark needed for a majority in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

“I don’t want to get into numbers but all I am saying is that we [INDIA bloc] will get a clear and decisive majority,” he said. “273 is a clear majority but it is not decisive. When I say clear and decisive, I mean well above 272 seats.”

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: "I don't want to get into numbers. We will get a clear and decisive majority. 273 is clear but not decisive. When I say clear and decisive, it means well above 272," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) tells PTI.



"It took less than three days for Dr… pic.twitter.com/V9ITdncJp6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

The Congress will make significant gains in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, The PTI quoted the Rajya Sabha MP as saying.

“We will improve our position in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam,” he told the news agency. “In totality, we are headed for a 2004 type of a situation after 20 years.”

In Uttar Pradesh too, the Congress will make gains and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party cannot improve on its 2019 tally of 62 out of the state’s 80 seats, Ramesh said.

“They are not going to improve on 39 seats in Bihar, it is impossible, they are not going to improve on 18 seats in West Bengal, that is impossible,” he said.

Also read: