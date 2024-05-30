Twenty-one persons were killed and over 40 others injured on Thursday after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor, The Indian Express reported.

The accident occurred on the National Highway 144A at Tungi Morh in the Kali Dhar area. The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori shrine in the Reasi district when it skidded off the highway, NDTV reported.

A majority of the passengers were pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Most of the passengers were taken to hospitals in Chowki Choura and Akhnoor while some of them were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, The Indian Express reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured,” said Sinha.

The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 30, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.



Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 30, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the accident. “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu,” she said in a social media post. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured.”