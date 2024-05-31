Eighteen persons, including eight officials who were on election duty, died due to heat-related illnesses in 48 hours in Bihar, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

Eleven deaths due to ailments caused by the heat were reported from the Rohtas district and six were recorded from Bhojpur, the State Emergency Operation Centre said. One death was reported from the Buxar district.

Five persons among those who died in Rohtas were deployed for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as were two in Bhojpur. The person who died in Buxar was also on poll duty.

Polling is set to take place in eight out of the 40 parliamentary seats in the state on Saturday in the last phase of the election.

Bihar has been grappling with heatwave conditions over the past few days. Temperatures crossed 44 degree Celsius in many parts of the state on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the state government ordered schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres to be closed until June 8. The announcement came amid reports of several students at schools in the Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts fainting during the day as temperatures soared.

Other parts of the country

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that severe heatwave conditions were likely in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

A severe heatwave is declared when the daytime maximum temperature of a place exceeds the normal temperature by 6.5 degree Celsius or more.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, few parts of East Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha and heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Punjab, pic.twitter.com/zMfZ6a7fgF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 31, 2024

This comes as the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to provide additional water to the national capital for one month amid a severe shortage.

The national capital’s water reserves have been dwindling amid the heatwave .

A day earlier, the Rajasthan High Court said that heatwaves should be declared a national calamity after noting deaths that have occurred due to the extreme weather this month.