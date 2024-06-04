Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra is currently leading from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency by over 54,000 votes, according to Election Commission data.

As per the trends at 3.15 pm, Moitra was leading with a margin of 54,733 votes, having secured 5,33,332 of the total votes counted. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amrita Roy was trailing with 4,78,599 votes.

In December, Moitra, who represented Krishnanagar, was expelled from Parliament on a recommendation by the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee, which found her guilty of having shared her credentials to the parliamentary website with others and accepting gifts in exchange for favours.

On March 21, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Moitra on the directions of the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Krishnanagar is one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The constituency went to the polls on May 13 in the fourth phase and saw a voter turnout of 80.65%.

West Bengal witnessed a three-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and Congress-Left alliance.

While the Trinamool Congress and the Congress contested against each other in the state, they are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the largest party in the Left Front, is also part of the Opposition alliance.

The 2019 parliamentary election marked a tectonic shift in West Bengal politics, with the BJP emerging as the principal opposition to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, displacing the Left Front.

In 2019, the BJP had won 18 Lok Sabha seats against the Trinamool’s 22 seats. The BJP’s vote share was 40.6%, behind the Trinamool Congress’ 43.7%. However, these gains by the BJP did not translate into commensurate success for it in the 2021 Assembly polls, as the Mamata Banerjee-led party recorded a landslide victory.

In this Lok Sabha election, the BJP was hoping to further improve its tally in West Bengal to compensate for any losses it would suffer in its traditional strongholds in the northern and western parts of the country.

Polling across 542 parliamentary constituencies was held across seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats and a party or coalition needs 272 seats to form the government.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.