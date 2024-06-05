Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday set in motion the formation of the next government by submitting his resignation, along with that of the Union council of ministers, to President Droupadi Murmu.

While accepting the prime minister’s resignation, the president asked him and his council of ministers to continue in office until the new government takes oath.

This came a day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance securing the majority by an unexpectedly narrow margin.

Modi submitted his resignation after chairing the last meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, during which dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha was recommended, reported PTI. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु से मुलाकात की। प्रधानमंत्री ने अपना और केन्द्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद का त्यागपत्र सौंपा। राष्ट्रपति ने त्यागपत्र स्वीकार करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री तथा उनके सहयोगियों से नई सरकार के गठन तक अपने पद पर बने रहने का… pic.twitter.com/n9yri078uH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2024

The BJP has won 240 Lok Sabha seats, a significant dip from its tally of 303 seats in 2019.

A party or alliance requires 272 seats in the 543-member Lower House of Parliament to form a government at the Centre.

With the BJP falling 32 seats short of the majority, it will need the support of its partners in the National Democratic Alliance to remain in power for a third term. The final tally of National Democratic Alliance parties is 292 seats, allowing them to lay claim to the next government’s formation.

The Congress won 99 seats, significantly improving its 2019 tally of 52 seats. The Opposition INDIA bloc collectively won 232 seats.

Both alliances are convening meetings in Delhi on Wednesday evening to discuss their next steps.

The National Democratic Alliance leaders are scheduled to meet at the prime minister’s residence in Delhi, while the INDIA bloc leaders will convene at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home in the capital at 6 pm, reported India Today.