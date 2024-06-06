Nearly 62% turncoat candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, reported The Print.

The Lok Sabha results on Tuesday showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance winning the polls, but with a significantly reduced margin. The BJP was not able to cross the halfway mark of 272 on its own.

The BJP fielded 110 candidates who switched to the party after Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014. Out of them, 68 lost the Lok Sabha election, the analysis by The Print showed.

The highest number of turncoats who joined the BJP were from the Congress. At least 38 candidates who joined the BJP after 2014 came from the Opposition party. However, the poll results show that more than 20 of these candidates lost the elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, 12 out of 22 turncoats fielded by the BJP lost the polls. The state has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats at 80. In Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, all eight turncoats fielded by the BJP lost the polls.

However, in Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, all the turncoat candidates fielded by the party won the polls.

This year, the BJP fielded 34 candidates who had been with the party for only two years or less. Out of these 34 candidates, 27 lost the polls.

Some of the prominent turncoat candidates fielded by the BJP who lost the polls were former Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, Anil Antony from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Punjab’s Ludhiana, Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Arvind Kumar Sharma from Haryana’s Rohtak.

Aam Aadmi Party’s lone Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, who had left the party and joined the BJP in March, also lost the polls from Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday.

