The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, in connection with an abduction case, the Hindustan Times reported.

The abduction case is linked to allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka’s Hassan constituency on Tuesday.

The court told Bhavani Revanna to appear before the investigating officer from the Special Investigation Team by 1 pm on Friday.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, while granting anticipatory bail, said that the order was not an award and should not “be celebrated”.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested on May 31 for allegedly having raped several women. On Thursday, a court in Bengaluru extended his police custody till June 10.

The suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader was first booked on April 28 on charges of sexual harassment, and a separate rape case against him was filed on May 2. Another rape case was filed against him on May 8.

The former MP was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30 after the allegations came to light. The Janata Dal (Secular) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

One of the complainants accused Prajwal Revanna’s father and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna of abducting her to prevent her from testifying against his son.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4, but was released on bail ten days later.

On May 30, the Special Investigation Team issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna in connection with the abduction of the woman. She was asked to be present at her home on June 1 so that the team could question her.

However, when the investigating team reached her residence on June 1 at Holenarasipur in Hassan district, she was not present. An additional chief metropolitan magistrate then issued a non-bailable warrant against her, according to The Hindu.

During the High Court hearing on Friday, Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar claimed that Bhavani Revanna was the mastermind behind the abduction.

The court directed her not to enter the Hassan district or the KR Nagar taluk of the neighbouring Mysuru district, so that she could not influence the investigation. The court also kept the non-bailable warrant in abeyance till further orders.