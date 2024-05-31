The Special Investigation Team probing allegations of sexual abuse against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna on Thursday issued a notice to his mother, Bhavani Revanna, to appear before it on June 1 in connection with an abduction case, PTI reported.

Prajwal Revanna, the Lok Sabha MP from Hassan, was on Friday arrested for allegedly having raped several women. He was first booked on April 28 on charges of sexual harassment, and a separate rape case against him was filed on May 2. Another rape case was filed against him on May 8.

Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30 after the allegations came to light.

One of the complainants also accused Prajwal’s father and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna of abducting her to prevent her from testifying against the Hassan MP. The Janata Dal (Secular) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4, but was released on bail ten days later.

The Special Investigation Team issued the notice to Bhavani Revanna on Thursday in connection with the abduction of the woman.

“Since there was a need to conduct an inquiry with you, you are hereby informed to be present at ‘Chennambika Nilaya’ [Bhavani Revanna’s residence] at Holenarasipur in Hassan district on June 1 from 10 am to 5 pm,” Special Investigation Team Inspector and Investigation Officer Hemanth Kumar M said in the notice.

The notice also said that Bhavani Revanna had been asked to appear on that date as she had not responded to the earlier notices sent to her by the Special Investigation Team, the Deccan Herald reported.

Bhavani Revanna had earlier told the Special Investigation Team that she was ready to cooperate in the case at her residence in Holenarasipur. She had also applied for anticipatory bail at a special court in Bengaluru in the case.

Prajwal Revanna sent to six-day police custody

Prajwal Revanna was on Friday sent till June 6 to police custody in connection with the sexual abuse allegations against him, The Indian Express reported.

The Hassan MP was arrested as soon as he landed at the Bengaluru airport. The Hassan MP returned to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26 after the allegations came to light.

Prajwal Revanna was detained by immigration officials and handed over to the Karnataka Police’s special investigation team. The legislator was taken to the Crime Investigation Department headquarters.

The Hassan MP was subsequently taken for medical tests at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. He was then produced before a magistrate court that sent him to police custody for six days, The Hindu reported.

A day earlier, a special court had rejected Prajwal Revanna’s petition for anticipatory bail.