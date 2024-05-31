Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested on Friday on charges of rape of multiple women after he landed at the Bengaluru airport, The News Minute reported.

The Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Hassan returned to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26 after voting in his constituency concluded. The Janata Dal (Secular) contested the polls in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Soon after he had left for Germany, Revanna and his father, former state minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of the polling. So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

On Friday, Prajwal Revanna was detained by immigration officials and handed over to the Karnataka Police’s special investigation team, The News Minute reported. The legislator was taken to the Crime Investigation Department headquarters.

An arrest warrant was issued against Prajwal Revanna on May 18. A special court for elected representatives on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Prajwal Revanna is accused of raping at least three women, sexually harassing another woman and recording videos of the sexual acts of more than 70 women, according to The News Minute.

Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30. On May 23, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda issued a warning to Prajwal, his grandson, asking him to return to India and face legal actions in connection with the allegations against him.

After more than a month of waiting, rape accused MP Prajwal Revanna has arrived in Bengaluru from Munich and has been arrested. #PrajwalRevanna pic.twitter.com/xGPkHfJ4PF — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) May 30, 2024

