The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its final chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 others in connection with the land-for-jobs case, ANI reported.

Central agencies have alleged that as the Union railway minister between 2004 and 2009, Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railway ministry, contravening the recruitment procedures.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its third and final chargesheet in the case before a special court in Delhi. It also told the court that the prosecution sanction from the competent authorities was awaited.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation Judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for hearing on July 6, ANI reported.

Apart from Yadav, the final chargesheet named his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, his son Tej Pratap Yadav and his daughter Hema Yadav, The New Indian Express reported, citing unidentified Central Bureau of Investigation officials.

Twenty-nine railway officials, 37 candidates and six other private persons were also named in the chargesheet, they said. It also covers all the railway zones where land was taken in exchange for employment.

“During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the railway officials and engaged persons as ‘substitutes’ in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives,” said an unidentified official of the central agency. “This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate.”

No public notice or advertisement was issued for these appointments, the official said. However, candidates from Patna were employed in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur, the official added.

On May 29, the special court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file its final chargesheet in the case. The central agency had registered the case in 2022.

In January, the Enforcement Directorate also questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the case.