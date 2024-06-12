Two separate gunfights broke out between security forces and militants on Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Kathua districts.

Kathua lies along the International Border with Pakistan in the south of Jammu city while Doda lies in the Chenab valley region of the Jammu division.

In Kathua, one militant was killed in the gunfight and an operation was underway to search for another in Saida Sukhal village, police said. The area has been cordoned off.

One Central Reserve Police Force officer, Kabir Dass, who suffered bullet injuries in Kathua, died during treatment on Wednesday.

According to Additional Director-General of Police Anand Jain, the two militants entered the village and asked for water from a few houses. “[The] villagers grew suspicious and slammed the doors on them and a few raised [a] hue and cry,” Jain said.

The militants, in response, fired randomly in the air and also shot at a civilian passerby, he added.

The station house officer, Hiranagar, and the sub-divisional police officer then reached the spot after which the gunfight ensued, Jain said. He added that one of the militants was killed while “lobbing a grenade” at the police.

A civilian named Omkar and his wife were also taken to a hospital, the police officer said. Omkar suffered an injury to the arm and is reported to be in stable condition, he said, adding that the wife is unhurt.

Information for general Public pic.twitter.com/NouNzIzvep — ADGP Jammu (@adgp_igp) June 11, 2024

In Doda, a clash broke out between militants and security forces in the Chattergala area.

The gunfight began after a checkpost manned by personnel from the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and the police was attacked, The Indian Express reported. The gunfight was underway in the early hours of Wednesday.

Five security personnel and a police officer were injured in the clash, The Hindu reported, quoting unidentified officials.

#Army and #Police joint Naka has engaged #terrorist in area of Chattargala area of #Doda . Firefight is going on.

More details to follow — ADGP Jammu (@adgp_igp) June 11, 2024

The violence broke out two days after nine civilians were killed and 33 others injured in a militant attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, on Sunday.