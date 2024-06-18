A Bengaluru court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna by another 14 days, reported India Today.

After the order by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, Revanna was taken to the Parappana Agrahara prison by the Karnataka Police’s Special Investigation Team, which is probing the case.

The former MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency was arrested on May 31 after he returned to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26.

After his arrest, Prajwal Revanna was sent to police custody until June 6, which was later extended to June 10 and then till June 18.

Soon after he had left for Germany in late April, Revanna and his father, former state minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of the polling in the general election. So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

On May 18, an arrest warrant was issued against Prajwal Revanna. His anticipatory bail application was rejected by a special court for elected representatives on May 30.

Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30.

Bhavani Revanna gets anticipatory bail

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court granted regular anticipatory bail to Prajwal Revanna’s mother Bhavani Revanna, in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by her son.

The abduction case is linked to allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna. One of the complainants had accused HD Revanna of abducting her to prevent her from testifying against his son. HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 but released on bail 10 days later.

On June 7, the High Court granted Bhavani Revanna interim anticipatory bail, but barred her from visiting Hassan district and the KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district to prevent her from influencing the investigation. The same bail conditions will continue to apply.

