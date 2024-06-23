A Bengaluru-based technology company has been sanctioned by Japan for its alleged role in helping Russia evade trade sanctions imposed on it by other countries after its invasion of Ukraine.

This is the first time that Tokyo has imposed sanctions on an Indian entity since 1998, when India conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran, reported The Economic Times.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in a statement on Friday said it has imposed sanctions on 11 such companies in five countries, namely India, China, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The Indian company, Si2 Microsystems Private Limited, had been sanctioned by the European Union in February for allegedly providing Russia with goods and technology to facilitate its invasion of Ukraine, according to digital technology publication The Register.

Si2 Microsystems designs and assembles integrated circuits for use in commercial, military and space industries. It has done so for the Indian Space Research Organisation and other firms including GE and IBM, according to The Register.

Si2 Microsystems has also partnered with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to develop chips that can be used in quantum computing, telecommunications, and the radar and avionics industries, among other applications.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said during the G7 Summit in Italy earlier this month that his government was considering a “new sanction package” against entities based in third countries who were believed to be collaborating with Russia.