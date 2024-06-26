Not a single drop of water has leaked into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, claimed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on Wednesday.

On Monday, the shrine’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had said that the roof of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple had started leaking after the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon. He had said that rainwater was leaking from the ceiling directly above where the priest sits in front of the idol of the Hindu deity Ram.

Das also alleged negligence in the construction of the temple and claimed that there was no arrangement for the drainage of rainwater from the temple premises.

Rai responded saying that while it appeared that water was leaking from the roof, it was in fact coming from a conduit pipe due to ongoing construction work on the first floor of the temple.

Rai also said that adequate arrangements had been made on the temple premises to manage rainwater, which was being channelled into a recharge pit.

“No compromises have been made in the quality of the construction work of the temple,” Rai claimed.

After Das’ claims on Monday, the Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of corruption in the construction of the temple and the development of civic facilities in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore. On January 22, the temple was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while parts of it were still under construction.

The temple is being built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on the spot on which the deity Ram had been born. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.