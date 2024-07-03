A Pune court on Tuesday granted bail to the father and grandfather of a 17-year-old boy who killed two persons when his car crashed into their motorbike on May 19, reported The Indian Express.

The two men, both prominent city realtors, were arrested on May 25 for allegedly abducting and wrongfully confining their family driver in an attempt to force him to claim that he was driving the Porsche when the crash occurred.

The driver, in his complaint, had said that he was returning home from the police station on the night of the accident when the grandfather allegedly forced him into his car.

He alleged that the minor’s grandfather and father took him to their home and snatched away his mobile phone. They allegedly confined him in their home and asked him to take the blame for the crash.

The 77-year-old grandfather and 50-year-old father of the minor have been in Yerawada Central prison under judicial custody.

After Tuesday’s bail, the grandfather will be released from prison while the father will continue to remain in custody in other cases against him, The Indian Express quoted their lawyer Prashant Patil as saying.

The May 19 crash took place when the minor was driving a Porsche car with no number plate. He was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On June 25, the Bombay High Court granted him bail and ordered that he should be placed under the care of his aunt.

On the day of the crash, the Juvenile Justice Board in Pune had granted bail to the minor, directing him to write an essay on the crash and to work with the traffic police for 15 days. The bail conditions had sparked public outrage.

The board in Pune had then cancelled the minor’s bail order on May 22 and remanded him to an observation home.