A portion of a bridge over the Gandaki river in Bihar’s Siwan district collapsed on Wednesday morning, the seventh such incident in the state in the past 15 days, PTI reported.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The district administration has launched an investigation into the matter.

The bridge was constructed in 1982-’83 and was undergoing repairs for the last few days, Siwan’s Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

Villagers said that the heavy rainfall in the past few days may have contributed to the collapse.

On June 22, a portion of another bridge collapsed in the Darounda area of Siwan district.

Incidents of bridge collapse have been reported in other districts including Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj recently, which has prompted the state government to set up a high-level committee to investigate these incidents.