A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a procession held after the sighting of the Muharram moon on Sunday, reported PTI.

The police booked the man for imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday.

The matter came to light when a video of the man waving the flag was shared on social media. Following this the police registered a case against two men, identified as Sahil alias Badshah and Mohammad Gorakh.

A few youths took out a procession in Madho Singh Bazaar on Sunday night without any permission, Station House Officer in-charge of the Aurai police station Sachchidanand Pandey told PTI.

Some of those who took part in the procession also allegedly carried Palestinian flags and shouted slogans, the police alleged. The police said that the two men were booked because the incident could create feelings of hatred and animosity among the public, reported The Indian Express.

The police are searching for Gorakh and other men also who were seen in the video.