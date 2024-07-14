Former United States President Donald Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday, reported AP citing two unidentified law enforcement officials.

The Republican Party’s presumptive presidential candidate was whisked away to safety by the United States Secret Service and rushed to a hospital after shots rang out at his poll rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at around 6.15 pm.

There appeared to be blood on Trump’s face as he was evacuated from the lectern where he had been speaking and into a vehicle. The rally was held outdoors in an area with buildings in close proximity.

The suspected assailant, an adult male, was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by Secret Service agents, reported AP. The authorities recovered one ArmaLite assault rifle at the scene.

One spectator was killed while two others were critically injured in the shooting, according to the news agency.

An eyewitness told the BBC that he had noticed, about five to seven minutes after Trump began speaking, a man crawl onto a nearby roof with a rifle in hand. The man claimed that he and his friends had tried pointing this out to the authorities.

As he was being escorted away amid the ensuing chaos, the former president pumped his fist in the air thrice, eliciting chants of “USA! USA! USA!” from his supporters.

The attack came two days before the Republican National Convention in Milkwaukee, Wisconsin, where the GOP is expected to officially nominate Trump as its candidate for the country’s presidential election later this year.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement jointly issued with the Republican National Committee after the shooting.

#BreakingNews | Gunfire at #DonaldTrump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service



"The former President is safe and further information will be released when available' says the US Secret Service pic.twitter.com/JuP6lw94Zk — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 14, 2024

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump later said in a statement on social media. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place.”

“A suspected shooter fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Soon after, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that it “has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident”. The agency will be working with the Secret Service and local law enforcement.

The agency said it was not yet ready to disclose the shooter’s identity and had not been able to determine his motive. It also said that law enforcement agencies were unaware about the presence of the shooter until the shots were fired.

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

The attack marks the most serious attempt to assassinate a United States president or presidential candidate since 1981, when President Ronald Reagan survived a shooting in Washington DC.

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” said President Joe Biden, who is expected to run against Trump in the United States presidential elections in November. “We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Biden said that he had been briefed on the shooting and thanked the Secret Service for getting his rival to safety. The Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential candidate will be halting all campaign activities and political advertisements in light of the incident.

“We are praying for [Trump], his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” said Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Biden’s presumptive running mate.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Junior, told AP that his father was “in great spirits” after the shooting. “He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him,” Trump Junior said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack.

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump,” he said in a post on X. “Violence has no place in politics and democracies.”

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

The violence was also denounced by former United States President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid other political leaders.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Ackman endorsed Trump’s presidential candidacy immediately after the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.