Former United States President Donald Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday, reported AP citing two unidentified law enforcement officials.

The Republican Party’s presumptive presidential candidate was whisked away to safety by the United States Secret Service and rushed to a hospital after shots rang out at his poll rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at around 6.15 pm.

There appeared to be blood on Trump’s face as he was evacuated from the lectern where he had been speaking.

As he was being escorted away amid the ensuing chaos, Trump raised his fist in the air, eliciting chants of “USA! USA! USA!” from his supporters.

The suspected assailant, who was not an attendee at the rally, was killed by Secret Service agents, reported AP. The authorities recovered one ArmaLite assault rifle at the scene.

One spectator was killed while two others were critically injured in the shooting, according to the news agency.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump later said in a statement on social media. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place.”

“A suspected shooter fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

The attack marks the most serious attempt to assassinate a United States president or presidential candidate since 1981, when President Ronald Reagan survived a shooting in Washington DC.

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” said President Joe Biden, who is expected to run against Trump in the United States presidential elections in November. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”