The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Monday advised students to open “motorcycle puncture repair shops” as they would gain nothing by obtaining educational degrees, reported PTI.

The MLA, Pannalal Shakya, made the statement at an event to inaugurate a PM College of Excellence.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah virtually inaugurated such colleges in 55 districts. Following this, separate events were held in the districts.

“We are opening a PM College of Excellence today,” Shakya said on Monday. “I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence in mind – that nothing is going to be achieved with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood.”

In an apparent reference to a mega sapling plantation drive held in Indore on Sunday, the MLA said that “people are planting trees but not interested in watering them”.

Over 11 lakh saplings were planted in 24 hours in Indore under a programme overseen by state Minister for Urban Development Kailash Vijayvargiya.

After his remarks sparked criticism, Shakya told The Indian Express that the statements were taken out of context.

The MLA has on several instances made remarks that have triggered controversies.

He first made news in 2017 when he said cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were not patriotic as they married outside the country.

The wedding ceremony of Kohli and Sharma was held in Italy.

In 2018, he said women should remain childless rather than give birth to children who are not devoted, charitable or brave.

Citing a couplet, he said: “It is my request, women should not give birth to sons and daughters who bring deformities to the society or spread vices.”

In the same year, he said crimes against women were rising in Madhya Pradesh because “girls had boyfriends”.