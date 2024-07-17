Thirteen Indian citizens are among the 16 crew members missing after a Comorian-flagged oil tanker capsized in the Arabian Gulf near Oman on Monday, the West Asian country’s Maritime Security Centre said.

The remaining crew members are Sri Lankan.

The maritime security centre, run by the Omani defence ministry, did not specify a reason for the accident. Search and rescue operations were underway.

The vessel, identified as the Prestige Falcon, capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm in Oman.

Shipping data shows that it left Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port on July 9 and was to reach the port of Aden in Yemen on Thursday.