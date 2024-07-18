Nine of the 16 crew members who were on board a Comoran-flagged oil tanker that capsized in the Arabian Gulf near Oman have been rescued , the Indian Navy said on Wednesday evening.

Eight of those rescued are Indians, while the ninth crew member is a Sri Lankan.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said that one crew member was found dead, but did not state the person’s nationality. Thirteen of the crew members on board the tanker were Indians, while the remaining three were Sri Lankans.

Search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining six crew members.

The Indian Navy said that search and rescue operations were being carried out in challenging weather conditions as the area was experiencing rough seas and strong winds. The Navy has deployed its warship INS Teg to take part in rescue efforts.

The oil tanker, identified as the Prestige Falcon , capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm in Oman.

Shipping data shows that it left Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port on July 9 and was to reach the port of Aden in Yemen on Thursday.