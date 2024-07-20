The National Testing Agency on Saturday released the city and centre-wise results of the 2024 undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test amid allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, PTI reported.

The entrance test is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the agency to publish the data while hearing a batch of petitions seeking a fresh examination citing alleged paper leaks, optical mark recognition sheet manipulations, impersonation and cheating.

The court said that it had been made clear that paper leaks took place at least in Bihar’s Patna and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

“The question is whether this is only confined to these centres – in which case there is no question of a re-test – or whether this is more widespread,” the bench said on Thursday. “Now students [petitioners] have a handicap, because they would never have the kind of data necessary.”

The examination was held on May 5 and the results were declared on June 4. After the results of this year’s examination were announced, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities came to light.

The Centre has told the court that the counselling for the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test will begin on July 24. The court will hear the matter next on July 22.

On the day of the last hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested four undergraduate students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bihar’s Patna in connection with the paper leak case.

The central agency has so far arrested 34 persons in the case.

